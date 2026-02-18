Police Report - 2/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Isaac Coney, 51, Metter – Housed for Candler County.

Jumarcus Santez Porter, 19, Statesboro – Two counts armed robbery, parole violation, two counts aggravated assault, two counts kidnapping, six counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm or knife by a convicted felon or first offender, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Carson Wayne Reese, 23, Guyton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn, tag lights required.

David Allen Ruggs, 42, Pembroke – Possession and use of drug related objects.

Garret Jamal Ritch-Greene Andrae, 23, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Gerald Watson Barber, 60, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Lemontre Marquel Jackson, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Amanda Charlene O’Kelley, 55, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Khai Zhane Polk, 24, Metter – Battery/family violence first offense.

Niaemyia Jasmine Rhynes, 21, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless communications device.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jared William Crosby, 26, Metter – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 42 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy