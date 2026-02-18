Police Report - 2/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Isaac Coney, 51, Metter – Housed for Candler County.
Jumarcus Santez Porter, 19, Statesboro – Two counts armed robbery, parole violation, two counts aggravated assault, two counts kidnapping, six counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm or knife by a convicted felon or first offender, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
Carson Wayne Reese, 23, Guyton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn, tag lights required.
David Allen Ruggs, 42, Pembroke – Possession and use of drug related objects.
Garret Jamal Ritch-Greene Andrae, 23, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Statesboro Police Department
Gerald Watson Barber, 60, Statesboro – Simple assault.
Lemontre Marquel Jackson, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Amanda Charlene O’Kelley, 55, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Khai Zhane Polk, 24, Metter – Battery/family violence first offense.
Niaemyia Jasmine Rhynes, 21, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless communications device.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jared William Crosby, 26, Metter – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 42 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Language Line – One call Monday.
Georgia Power – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy