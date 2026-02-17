Police Report - 2/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tyree Lamar Anfield, 28, Millen – Parole violation.

Rosendo Bautista Hernendez, 31, DUI less safe alcohol.

Miranda Ann Burnsed, 39, Statesboro – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass.

Melanie Ann D’Arielli, 45, Statesboro – Battery.

Vaughn Constance Girvin, 48, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Debbie McBride Harris, 56, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Xavier Quentin Johnson, 36, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Brendy Lauren Megginson, 22, Guyton – Armed robbery.

Tonya McMillan Thompson, 55, Newington – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane.

Craig Kenneth Tinklenberg, 27, Lake Panasoffkee, Fla. – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, affixing material that reduce light transmission windows/windshield.

Statesboro Police Department

Lewis Clarence Allen, 24, Valdosta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI concentration is .08 three hours or more, driving in divided highway, controlled access road and emergency lane.

Serenity Aaliyah Leasia Askew, 17, Dublin – Simple battery/family violence.

Jonathon Cade Bates, 20, Sharpsburg – Disorderly conduct.

Dwan La Sonya Boulton, 53, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Cameron Dominic Vincent Chavers, 17, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Conston Malik Fripp, 28, Statesboro – Wanted person from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerome Junior Hagins, 47, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass.

Aaron Jamall Hagood, 18, Jacksonville – Wanted person from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deandria Shenique Hayes, 28, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Devon Deontry Howard, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.

Isaiah James, 70, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Tanya Lotoya McClouden, 51, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Braedan Thomas McDonald, 21, Statesboro – Laying drag, DUI concentration is .08 three hours or more, disorderly conduct.

Princess Mirabel Akweley Odai, 28, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jumarcus Santez Porter, 19, Statesboro – Armed robbery.

Corey Tyrone Seabrooks, 47, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Robert Emanuel Troupe, 65, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gaspard Castor, 33, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to dim headlights.

Raylesia Nicole Clark, 31, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn.

Chandler Jackson Conner, 21, Alma – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving on wrong side of roadway, affixing materials that reduce light transmission windows/windshield.

Carson Alexander Duggar, 20, Statesboro – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, purchasing, possessing alcohol under 21, pedestrian must not dart out into traffic.

William Hunter Duncan, 22, Springfield – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, improper stopping/parking in roadway.

Danilo Figueroa, 44, Garfield – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Carlos Garcia, 31, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Ian James Kritchen, 21, Alpharetta – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, brake lights/signal device requirements.

Keagan James Lambert, 19, Richmond Hill – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence/felony, underage possession of alcohol, misrepresent age to obtain alcohol.

Carl Ensky Noel, 26, Holly Springs, NC – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Darius Lamar Perkins, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn.

Loreal Sade Tootle, 27, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey a traffic control device, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Eight calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday; 42 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 49 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – Two calls Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner and 32 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 38 medical calls Saturday; one accident calls, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; 12 medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 26 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Department of Transportation – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911– One call Saturday.

Other agencies — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy