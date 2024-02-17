Police Report - 2/17/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Dakari Juawaun Coachman, 19, Southwood Drive, Waycross – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Tiffany Charlene Jacobs, 33, Falkland Ave., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Tiyah Ayannah Hobbs, 23, College Lane – Battery/family violence first offense.
Corey Thomas Hutson, 35, Lakeview Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Ashleigh Jordan Marlin, 28, Old Leefied Road, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Takeya Shamek Toby, 33, Georgia Ave. – Theft by shoplifting, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(February 5-11)
Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.
City of Statesboro — Two adult cats and five kittens.
Adopted — Seven adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats.
Rescued — One adult dog.
Reclaimed — Three adult dogs an two puppies; four adult cats.
Died at shelter — None
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $975.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Six accident calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 38 calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 12 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy