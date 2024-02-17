Police Report - 2/17/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dakari Juawaun Coachman, 19, Southwood Drive, Waycross – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.

Tiffany Charlene Jacobs, 33, Falkland Ave., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Tiyah Ayannah Hobbs, 23, College Lane – Battery/family violence first offense.

Corey Thomas Hutson, 35, Lakeview Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Ashleigh Jordan Marlin, 28, Old Leefied Road, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Takeya Shamek Toby, 33, Georgia Ave. – Theft by shoplifting, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 5-11)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

City of Statesboro — Two adult cats and five kittens.

Adopted — Seven adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats.

Rescued — One adult dog.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs an two puppies; four adult cats.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $975.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Six accident calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 38 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 12 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy