Police Report - 2/14/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Claude Wesley Hardy, 41, Statesboro – Housed for Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Jolouise Mikell, 24, Statesboro – Battery.

Tavartis Jarrard Turner, 38, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Daren Anthony Vanalstyne, 30, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Jaden Star Weaver, 22, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Clinton Clayton Wilson, 65, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant/felony, possession of methamphetamine.

Statesboro Police Department

Robert Corey Blair, 33, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Zachary Allan Pickeral, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to notify owner after striking a fixed object.

Aaliyah Enae Williams, 29, Statesboro – Battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Chandler Jackson Conner, 21, Alma – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving on wrong side of roadway, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshields.

Kyle Wesley Murray, 37, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Colt Burt Reddick, 21, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshields.

Loreal Sade Tootle, 27, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Fitzrobert Claery Brownthwaite, 19, Roswell – Affray.

Bryant Cleland Gamble, 19, Alpharetta – Affray.

Victor Hugo Perez-Segura, 19, Fleming – Affray, simple battery.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 2-8)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs; four adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and two puppies.

Adopted — One adult dog and one puppy; seven adult cats and two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $445.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 47 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, two coroner calls, one fire call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 33 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy