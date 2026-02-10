Police Report - 2/11/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jay Franklin Ackerman, 22, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, DUI less safe alcohol, windshield/window/wiper requirements, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Keyonna Olivia Bellamy, 23, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Zakarius Demontes Brown, 27, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/felony, wanted from Effingham County.

Jessica Eliza James, 34, Statesboro – Wanted from South Carolina.

Michael Kentrell Jones, 30, Millen – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Tara Michelle Lanier, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Johnathan Keith McIver, 35, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Rebecca Carey Norris, 29, Brooklet – Theft by bringing stolen property into state/felony.

Nadean Lashay Osborne, 47, Waynesboro – Wanted from Burke County, Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Monte Javon Smith, 33, Savannah – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, Manufacture, delivery, distribution of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Walter Houston, 50, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting.

Kayla Lashawn Jones, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Yahye Alamin Mobley, 26, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz., tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 45 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 42 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two coroner calls, one fire call and 35 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 35 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – Eight calls Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy