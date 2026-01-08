Police Report - 1/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ryshala Takoya Anthony, 21, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, affray, possession of marijuana less than one oz., disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Derrick Brown, 33, Statesboro – Bond revocation.

Joseph Wyatt Godbee, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tavance Desmieon Taylor, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driver to exercise due care, failure to appear in court as summoned.

Latravious Kortez Fountain, 32, Claxton – Bench warrant/felony.

Thomas Oscar Sherrod, 52, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Tico Ali Walton, 21, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Maxmillian Elijah Eichelbaum, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence.

Jalesa Charlene Latties, 33, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting.

Devin Damon Burke, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Nancy Posey Edwards, 73, Statesboro – Theft by taking misdemeanor, five counts forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor.

Tamira Shantreal Jackson, 29, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jerry Travis Michael, 42, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Gloria Jean Parrish, 59, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Michelle Gay Chaney Wilson, 60, Statesboro – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

James Lee Young, 33, Sylvania – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jason Michael Stephens, 46, Brunswick – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, operate a vehicle without valid tags, expired registration, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one callsWednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 28 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 40 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy