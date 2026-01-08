Police Report - 1/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Ryshala Takoya Anthony, 21, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, affray, possession of marijuana less than one oz., disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Derrick Brown, 33, Statesboro – Bond revocation.
Joseph Wyatt Godbee, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Tavance Desmieon Taylor, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driver to exercise due care, failure to appear in court as summoned.
Latravious Kortez Fountain, 32, Claxton – Bench warrant/felony.
Thomas Oscar Sherrod, 52, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Tico Ali Walton, 21, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Maxmillian Elijah Eichelbaum, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence.
Jalesa Charlene Latties, 33, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting.
Devin Damon Burke, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Nancy Posey Edwards, 73, Statesboro – Theft by taking misdemeanor, five counts forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor.
Tamira Shantreal Jackson, 29, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jerry Travis Michael, 42, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Gloria Jean Parrish, 59, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.
Michelle Gay Chaney Wilson, 60, Statesboro – Simple battery, criminal trespass.
James Lee Young, 33, Sylvania – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jason Michael Stephens, 46, Brunswick – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, operate a vehicle without valid tags, expired registration, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; Two calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one callsWednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 28 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 40 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy