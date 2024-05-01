Police Report - 1/5/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Colby Taylor Hart, 29, Center Drive, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jesse Taylor Gay, 27, Willow Hill Road – Stalking/aggravated.

Mallori Connor Lemacks, 27, Ashley St., Hartsville, S.C. – Possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Jalen Castillo, 22, Grove Landing Court, Grovetown – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Candace Lilia Harris, 56, College Heights, Portal – Wanted person from Emanuel County, theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug related objects, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Dorothy Deshay Johnson, 27, South College St. – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Brenda Gail Lovett, 64, Riggs Mill Court – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Probation Office

Jerry Foster Morris, 44, Cowboy Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Justin Jay Watkins, 33, Macedonia Church Road – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 7 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office –Six calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Evans County Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 29 medical calls Tuesday; 20 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and nine medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday; Four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 30 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy