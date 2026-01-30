Police Report - 1/31/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Eric Reynolds Aycock-Blanford, 43, Palm Coast, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jace Adam Best, 20, Sylvania – Sale of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance.
Eric Marshall Coffee, 43, Pembroke – Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession of marijuana less than one oz, possession and use of drug related objects.
Marquise Dajun Dixon, 25, Tifton – Bench warrant/felony.
Richard Lee Harris, 48, Statesboro – Three counts possession and use of drug related objects.
Kerry Malcolm Oglesby, 37, Statesboro – Theft by deception/felony.
Phillip Brian Olliff, 60, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane.
Statesboro Police Department
Bryson Alexander Boyd, 18, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Daron Latroy Canty, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
John Ashley Goddard, 53, Calhoun – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.
Ivory Lee Holland, 49, Brooklet – Failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Marcus John Hood, 19, Macon – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Kiara Antimya-Sharnice London, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.
James McCullough, 66, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Debra Ann Wiseman, 62, Byron – Simple battery.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Rashad Desmond Alvin, 24, Metter – Cruelty to animals, criminal trespass.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(January 12-18)
Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and four puppies; four kittens.
City of Statesboro — One adult dog and three puppies; one kitten.
Adopted — Three adult dogs and nine puppies; four adult cats and two kittens.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $1,620.
(January 19-25)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs; three adult cats.
City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; five adult cats and one kitten.
Adopted — Two adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — None.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Six adult dogs (serious medical/severe aggression).
Fees collected — $590.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 20 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call, three fire calls and 10 medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 32 calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Georgia Power – One call Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy