Police Report - 1/31/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Eric Reynolds Aycock-Blanford, 43, Palm Coast, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jace Adam Best, 20, Sylvania – Sale of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance.

Eric Marshall Coffee, 43, Pembroke – Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession of marijuana less than one oz, possession and use of drug related objects.

Marquise Dajun Dixon, 25, Tifton – Bench warrant/felony.

Richard Lee Harris, 48, Statesboro – Three counts possession and use of drug related objects.

Kerry Malcolm Oglesby, 37, Statesboro – Theft by deception/felony.

Phillip Brian Olliff, 60, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Bryson Alexander Boyd, 18, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Daron Latroy Canty, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

John Ashley Goddard, 53, Calhoun – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Ivory Lee Holland, 49, Brooklet – Failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Marcus John Hood, 19, Macon – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Kiara Antimya-Sharnice London, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

James McCullough, 66, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Debra Ann Wiseman, 62, Byron – Simple battery.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Rashad Desmond Alvin, 24, Metter – Cruelty to animals, criminal trespass.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(January 12-18)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and four puppies; four kittens.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog and three puppies; one kitten.

Adopted — Three adult dogs and nine puppies; four adult cats and two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $1,620.

(January 19-25)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; five adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Six adult dogs (serious medical/severe aggression).

Fees collected — $590.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 20 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, three fire calls and 10 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 32 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy