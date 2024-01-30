Police Report - 1/31/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
William Gregory Taylor, 53, Wrightsville Ave., East Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Cason Daniel Wheeler, 21, Choctaw Hunt – Reckless conduct, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharge of firearms near public highway or street.
Charles Wesley Woods, 36, Foye Wilson Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, failure to stop at stop sign, no brake lights or working turn signals, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, improper U-turn, no proof of insurance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Mason Lee Howard, 21, Fairhaven Drive, Collins – Bench warrant/felony.
Anne Marie Jackson, 35, Lionshead Circle, Lithonia – Possession of cocaine, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/sindshields.
Statesboro Police Department
Kemple Garrison Lee, 56, East Olliff St. – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Trenten Altwan Miller, 36, Mikell St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Herrera Hurtado Norberto, 34, Northside Drive – Failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Gregory Deshawn Pope, 20, South Edgewood Drive – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.
Jacon Trenton Saxon Evans, 26, East Main St. – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Chad David Williams, 28, Highway 301 North – Simple assault, criminal trespass, entering automobile with intent to commit theft.
Kamyra Jaleah Brundage, 23, Statesboro Place Circle – Driving without a license, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
George Ashley Cannon, 41, Arden Park Road, Ellabell – Possession of amphetamine, theft by shoplifting giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
Kwame Cedron Coleman, 19, East Main St. – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license/ misdemeanor first offense, driving without a valid license.
Kenny Hunter, 54, Van Buren St. – Criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Devin Charles Mayberry-Stanley, 22, East 1st St., Midway – DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, driving on wrong side of road.
Noah Earl Phillips, 19 Vada Road, Bainbridge – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, impeding the flow of traffic.
Colby Lane Sanchez, 21, Highway 80 West, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, headlight requirements, expired registration.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Adelaide Dessa McKenzie, 19, East Bank Drive, Marietta – DUI under the age of 21, lighted headlights/other lights required.
Lily Madeline Smith, 18, Harville Drive, Dublin – DUI under 21, lighted headlights/other lights required.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 37 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One coroner call and 10 medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and three medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 35 calls Monday.
Air Transports – Three calls Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Six calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy