Police Report - 1/31/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

William Gregory Taylor, 53, Wrightsville Ave., East Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Cason Daniel Wheeler, 21, Choctaw Hunt – Reckless conduct, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharge of firearms near public highway or street.

Charles Wesley Woods, 36, Foye Wilson Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, failure to stop at stop sign, no brake lights or working turn signals, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, improper U-turn, no proof of insurance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Mason Lee Howard, 21, Fairhaven Drive, Collins – Bench warrant/felony.

Anne Marie Jackson, 35, Lionshead Circle, Lithonia – Possession of cocaine, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/sindshields.

Statesboro Police Department

Kemple Garrison Lee, 56, East Olliff St. – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Trenten Altwan Miller, 36, Mikell St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Herrera Hurtado Norberto, 34, Northside Drive – Failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Gregory Deshawn Pope, 20, South Edgewood Drive – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Jacon Trenton Saxon Evans, 26, East Main St. – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Chad David Williams, 28, Highway 301 North – Simple assault, criminal trespass, entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

Kamyra Jaleah Brundage, 23, Statesboro Place Circle – Driving without a license, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

George Ashley Cannon, 41, Arden Park Road, Ellabell – Possession of amphetamine, theft by shoplifting giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Kwame Cedron Coleman, 19, East Main St. – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license/ misdemeanor first offense, driving without a valid license.

Kenny Hunter, 54, Van Buren St. – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Devin Charles Mayberry-Stanley, 22, East 1st St., Midway – DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, driving on wrong side of road.

Noah Earl Phillips, 19 Vada Road, Bainbridge – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, impeding the flow of traffic.

Colby Lane Sanchez, 21, Highway 80 West, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, headlight requirements, expired registration.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Adelaide Dessa McKenzie, 19, East Bank Drive, Marietta – DUI under the age of 21, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Lily Madeline Smith, 18, Harville Drive, Dublin – DUI under 21, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 37 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and 10 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Monday.

Air Transports – Three calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy