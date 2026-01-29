Police Report - 1/30/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter Ronald Adams, 32, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Cynthia Babcock, 66, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
James Michael Duncan, 49, Pembroke – Eight counts cruelty to animals.
Candace Lilia Harris, 58, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
Kasey Wayne Morriss, 42, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts child support lock-up order.
Nicholas Ford Neidlinger, 37, Ellabell – Aggravated assault/family violence, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Richard Lesley Perdue, 63, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Statesboro Police Department
Larry Lewis Baker, 22, Pooler – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Mark Nicholas Foreman, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Christina Joy Richardson, 25, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Markell O’Neil Thomas, 21, Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Ricky Raymond Holloway, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Nigel Maurice Butler, 48, Glennville – Two counts theft by taking/motor vehicle.
Jahmaree Tariq King, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Nine calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 32 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 32 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 27 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – Three calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy