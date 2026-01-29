Police Report - 1/30/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Hunter Ronald Adams, 32, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Cynthia Babcock, 66, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

James Michael Duncan, 49, Pembroke – Eight counts cruelty to animals.

Candace Lilia Harris, 58, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Kasey Wayne Morriss, 42, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts child support lock-up order.

Nicholas Ford Neidlinger, 37, Ellabell – Aggravated assault/family violence, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Richard Lesley Perdue, 63, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Statesboro Police Department

Larry Lewis Baker, 22, Pooler – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Mark Nicholas Foreman, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Christina Joy Richardson, 25, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Markell O’Neil Thomas, 21, Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ricky Raymond Holloway, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nigel Maurice Butler, 48, Glennville – Two counts theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Jahmaree Tariq King, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 14 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Nine calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 32 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 32 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Three calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy