Police Report - 1/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kennard Delaney Beard, 51, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Evan Michael Gonsalves, 23, Waynesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Christopher Lee Joyner, 44, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine.

William Ray Manning, 40, Jesup – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jayland Matt Stewart, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Caleb Aaron Akridge, 24, Twin City – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Hamza Omar Alamari, 23, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kwame Tyree Alston, 35, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI concentration is .08G less than three hours, tag lights required, lighted headlights/other lights required, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Mitchell Ryan Burchell, 33, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Fredderium Zacchaeus Cooper, 21, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless conduct.

Jayland Matt Stewart, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jose Alberto Sanchez Medina, 30, Bluffton, SC – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, slower vehicle must keep to the right, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Cameron Jamal Stewart, 28, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Daunte Elijah Watson, 24, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Lee Ashley Miller, 40, Jesup – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nathan Perry, 19, Jacksonville, Fla. – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two fire calls and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 16 calls Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy