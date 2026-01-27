Police Report - 1/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kennard Delaney Beard, 51, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Evan Michael Gonsalves, 23, Waynesboro – Bench warrant/felony.
Christopher Lee Joyner, 44, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine.
William Ray Manning, 40, Jesup – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jayland Matt Stewart, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Caleb Aaron Akridge, 24, Twin City – Theft of services/misdemeanor.
Hamza Omar Alamari, 23, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Kwame Tyree Alston, 35, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI concentration is .08G less than three hours, tag lights required, lighted headlights/other lights required, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Mitchell Ryan Burchell, 33, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Fredderium Zacchaeus Cooper, 21, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless conduct.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jose Alberto Sanchez Medina, 30, Bluffton, SC – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, slower vehicle must keep to the right, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Cameron Jamal Stewart, 28, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Daunte Elijah Watson, 24, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Lee Ashley Miller, 40, Jesup – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Nathan Perry, 19, Jacksonville, Fla. – Criminal trespass.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two fire calls and 24 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 16 calls Monday.
Language Line – One call Monday.
Georgia Power – Two calls Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.
