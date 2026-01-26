Police Report - 1/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tahavious Tywon Bauthry, 44, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Terry Lynn Bryant, 48, Portal – Simple battery.

Sara Ann Fountain, 37, Nashville – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Michael Lashawn Goodman, 20, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Jordan Keith Grant, 18, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Travis Santanna Jackson, 36, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Barbara Sunae Jeff, 47, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Ekeevis Lambert, 28, Augusta – Wanted out of Columbia County.

Crystal Lynn Lumley, 42, Lyons – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kevin Michael Murray, 51, Statesboro – Aggressive driving, improper driving.

Randall Lee Odums, 24, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to signal when turning left or right, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Prince Johnathan Cox, 46, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, failure to register as a sex offender/ false information.

Cheyann Nevaeh Jay Edwards, 19, Waldo, Fla. – Simple battery, purchasing, possessing alcohol by person not of legal age.

Loreal Denise Flanagan, 39, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Lawrence Lavon Harden, 43, Brooklet – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tshauna Bereni Jivens, 19, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

William Raleigh Lynn, 24, Statesboro – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

Blake Stephen Mathews, 21, Statesboro – False report of a fire.

William Michael Murphy, 19, Grovetown – Battery.

Micquel Dewon Parrish, 34, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Mattie Elizabeth Payne, 22, Rincon – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Christopher Darell Prescott, 41, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of cocaine, bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Desmond Demetrius Brinson, 30, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Isaac Lee Dant, 26, Guyton – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Victor Antonio Flanagan, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Derek Kenneth Liles, 45, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jeremiah Jay Oliver, 46, Millen – DUI les safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Cordell Andreaus Pearsall, 24, Lawrenceville – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.

Garrett Lane Riggleman, 33, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper left or right turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Brooklet Police Department

Caleb Matthew McNamar, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 40 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 36 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and 18 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; one fire call and four medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 27 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One Saturday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy