Police Report - 1/24/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Isaiah Emanuel Chappel, 20, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Angie Louise Cook, 60, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Charles Timothy Driggers, 34, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Lucy Gray Lansing, 36, Roswell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Ronald Jordan Bryant Morris, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Omar Octavis Thomas, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
De’undry Ladon Walker, 36, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.
Statesboro Police Department
Joshua Cornelius Evans, 38, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Enfinity Jamiliah Muhammad Greene, 23, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Tashawna Matel Jones, 23, Statesboro – Affray.
Kentrell Tresean Sutton, 22, Fayetteville – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Brian Miguel Chavez Cubas, 36, Savannah – Driving a commercial vehicle without a license.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Tyree Reese, 43, Dublin – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, parole violation
Bulloch County Animal Services
(December 29-January 4)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.
City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.
Adopted — Two adult dogs; two adult cats.
Rescued — One adult cat.
Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Two adult dogs (sever aggression/medical).
Fees collected — $95.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 30 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 35 calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy