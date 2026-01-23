Police Report - 1/24/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Isaiah Emanuel Chappel, 20, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Angie Louise Cook, 60, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Charles Timothy Driggers, 34, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lucy Gray Lansing, 36, Roswell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ronald Jordan Bryant Morris, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Omar Octavis Thomas, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

De’undry Ladon Walker, 36, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.

Statesboro Police Department

Joshua Cornelius Evans, 38, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Enfinity Jamiliah Muhammad Greene, 23, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Tashawna Matel Jones, 23, Statesboro – Affray.

Kentrell Tresean Sutton, 22, Fayetteville – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Brian Miguel Chavez Cubas, 36, Savannah – Driving a commercial vehicle without a license.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Tyree Reese, 43, Dublin – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, parole violation

Bulloch County Animal Services

(December 29-January 4)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.

Adopted — Two adult dogs; two adult cats.

Rescued — One adult cat.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Two adult dogs (sever aggression/medical).

Fees collected — $95.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 35 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy