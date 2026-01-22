Police Report - 1/23/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dalen Lee Ainsworth, 29, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kelly Rebecca Beasley, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Van Jerry Brunson, 62, Register – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Duraia Jane Cox-Gibson, 27, Parrish, Fla. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Anthony Jamar Curtis, 31, Statesboro – Parole violation.

David Elijah George, 24, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jhartavian Dominique Rashad Grant, 23, Statesboro – Wanted person from Effingham County.

Gilham Hodges, 40, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine, VGCSA less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Jason Anthony Mikell, 20, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, probation revocation.

Will Morris Smith, 51, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, criminal trespass.

Kentrell Tresean Sutton, 22, Fayetteville – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Anthony Le’onte Brack, 28, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Victoria N’kya Butts, 20, Sparta – Simple assault.

Micah William Hicks, 18, Franklin, Tenn. – Simple battery.

Robert Bryan Hugli, 55, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Arwin Littleton, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Michael Eugene Lowe, 52, Pansy, Kent. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Felicity Chantel McAnaspie, 32, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Joseph Patrick McAnaspie, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Lauren Nicole Myers, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, theft by taking/felony, theft by deception/felony.

Ashley Lee Padgett, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Cedric Lamar Ricks, 33, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, no insurance, suspended registration, following too closely.

Marquita Jamesha Lynne Roberts, 26, Register – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Alton Cedrick Sabb, 21, Savannah – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely.

Jhakil Markuese Sharpe, 28, Garden City – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana.

Tawona Lakeshae Wigfall, 48, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ricky Raymond Holloway, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 40 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 34 medical calls Tuesday; one fire call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and four medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy