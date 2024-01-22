Police Report - 1/23/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Devontre Dequan Duggans, 24, Addison Place, Pooler – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Travis Dwayne Bonner, 27, Jordan Ave., Millen – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, failure to stop at stop sign.

Mark Nicholas Foreman, 22, Lucy Lane – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, violation of family violence order.

Robert Wanya Glasper, 27, Larkspur Lane, Bonaire – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, VGCSA less than one oz.

Victor Douglas Tillman, 25, Flemington Road, Ellabell – Loitering or prowling.

Statesboro Police Department

Rodney Alex Davis, 28, Chandler Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jose Ceasar Lopez Diaz, 19, Cindy Lane – Failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, no insurance, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Francisco Manuel Flores-Allen, 27, Pinewood Drive – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.

Hugh Wesley Johnson, 26, Dickie Road, Milled – Two charges terroristic threats and acts.

Timarron Chandel Robinson, 33, Bermuda Run – Harassing communications, stalking, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jackson Baker Donovon, 19, Palm Drive, Savannah – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Chassidy Kimbrel Johnson, 26, Johnson St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Anthony Quinell Robinson, 47, Dublin Road, Augusta – SUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Eight calls Saturday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 49 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 26 medical calls Friday; 29 medical calls Saturday; 29 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 28 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Three calls Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 –Two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Other agencies — 10 calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy