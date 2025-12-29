Police Report - 12/30/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Trina Janderia Cooper, 23, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs.

Kiel William Danko, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, public indecency/misdemeanor.

Jamario Marquez Ellrod, 18, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Malik Ryderrious Nekel Horne, 23, Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

George Bradley Kirby, 50, Pooler – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jermaine Antwan Loadholt, 39, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

Lana Michelle Morris, 57, Port Wentworth – SUI less safe drugs.

Robert Wayne Nunnally, 34, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, aggravated assault/family violence.

Rodrigo Solis Nava, 57, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Jimmie Edward Young, 72, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Tearial Teacarol Anderson, 23, Statesboro – Two counts simple battery, criminal trespass, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Malayshia Santrice Brinson, 19, Sylvania – Wanted through Screven County.

Maurice Brown, 56, Lithonia – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, possession and use of drug related objects.

Adrian Marquez Howard, 36, Brooklet – Three counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Matthew Van Portwood, 36, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Shamekia Keyshelle Rivers, 33, Statesboro – Wanted person from Bryan County.

Josua Tiwan Smith, 39, Savannah – Criminal trespass, public indecency/misdemeanor.

Maurica Nyshay Wadley, 25, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call.

Ernest Jack Wright, 72, Statesboro – Failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Damertius Damonne Houston, 44, Brooklet – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Gihyeck Kim, 45, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to stop at stop sign, driver to exercise due care.

Cassie Ann Mims, 36, Statesboro – Wanted from Doughtry County Sheriff’s Office.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Seven calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 18 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 37 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 22 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 38 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 21 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call, two fire calls and six medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; one accident call, two fire calls and two medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 26 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 66 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Sunday.

Language Line — One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — 14 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy