Police Report - 12/29/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Colter Evans Hattaway, 38, Nesmith Proctor Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, theft by deception/felony.

Tyrrice Gionni Edwards, 24, Highmark Drive, Moultrie – Bench warrant/felony.

Joseph Andrew Holmes, 32, Sheridan Drive NE, Atlanta – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hinderingpersons making emergency call, battery/family violence first offense.

Jarrell Jabrea Johnson, 28, Northwood Road, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, theft by deception/felony.

Wendy Wood Blakely, 48, Highway 46, Pembroke – Criminal trespass.

Christopher Lee Spearman, 23, Bermuda Run – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jose Luis Valladares, 46, Branchwood Lane, Metter – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, driving on wrong side of highway, DUI less safe alcohol.

James Paul Brown Vessels, 35, College St., College Park – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, theft by deception/felony.

Cornelius Lamont Wright, 33, Packinghouse Road – Possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Marcus Benjamin Youmans, 30, Porter St., Savannah – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Jovahn Marquis Barber, 33, Lilly Creek Road – Aggravated stalking, possession of marijuana less than one oz., tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Brandon Alexis Williams, 45, Route 1, Portal – Criminal trespass.

Justin Bailey Stevens, 23, Ayles Bury Drive, Evans – Simple assault.

Ezana Ivane Teshome, 22, Bermuda Run – No insurance, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kadric Kintrel Williams, 21, East Parrish St. – Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious, theft by deception/felony.

Matthew Ronald Williams, 37, Hightower Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Jordan Mikell Wright, 18, Catherine Ave. – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ryan Neil-Patrick Murray, 30, Bermuda Run Road – Wanted person from Screven.

Zachary Lynn Nelson, 47, Sarroca Lane, Jacksonville, Fla. – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Cody Thomas Wilson, 21, Hart St. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Andy Louie Vazquez, 25, Statesboro Place Circle – Suspended registration, DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, two coroner calls and 32 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy