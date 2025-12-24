Police Report - 12/25/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Larkeall Jermale Mutcherson, 39, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Sumeka Carlethia Nelson, 42, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Marquion Du’Shaun Pelotte, 19, Rincon – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Brandon Deroddrick Ruggs, 18, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Jermaine Levon Smith, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Vernon Jazzy Xavier White, 35, Port Wentworth – Wanted from Chatham County.

Domonique Tevin Royal, 35, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Yongzi Sun, 38, Chamblee – Failure to maintain lane, two counts safe operations of motor carriers, commercial motor vehicles.

Mark Anthony Terrell, 30, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Khalir Deshawn Nickens, 21, Sylvania – Murder, aggravated assault.

Charlotte Anna Shavers, 43, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Alma Leticia Vazquez-Gallardo, 40, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jamison Jabri Williams, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Mazi Christian Hunter, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tracy Delaine Kirkland, 45, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting/felony.

Joshua Tiwan Smith, 39, Savanny – Public indecency/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jamesha Monae Brown, 29, Claxton – DUI less safe drugs, suspended registration.

Jonathan Derrick Brown, 33, Statesboro Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn.

Brooklet Police Department

Jerome Leroy Brooks, 50, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, suspended registration, no insurance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Monday; 21 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 51 calls Monday; 54 calls Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 33 medical calls Monday; four accident calls, one fire call and 30 medical calls.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and five medical calls Monday; one accident call, three first responder calls and seven medical calls.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 31 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – 14 calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy