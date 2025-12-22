Police Report - 12/23/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tony Deron Anderson, 45, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Dyiquez Tymaine Barnes, 25, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Steven Gary Burnsed, 48, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kim Stewart Calhoun, 70, Springfield – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Joshua Scott Curry, 32, Springfield – Parole violation, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Devis Domingo Green, 33, Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, VGCSA less than one oz., improper left or right turn, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Eric Jamearl Holly, 41, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, improper u-turn, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Adrian Christina Howard, 40, Claxton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jeremiah Dontavius Key, 34, Brooklet – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Ja’Darius Javon McBride, 19, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, VGCSA less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Larry Earl Clegg, 48, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Leon Ledone Duncan, 32, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, false imprisonment, simple battery, three counts cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery.

Makayla Janiya Everett, 24, Register – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Stephen Maurice Foy, 29, Sylvania – Five counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Samerion Nykeria Hayton, 17, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license, failure to notify owner after striking a fixed object.

Ronald Johnson, 55, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Dustin Curtis Kent, 36, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jahmarriun Jatmaine Lawson, 22, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jarran Cordie May, 24, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Donna Rochelle McNair, 50, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Austin Bryce DeLaughter, 29, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol.

Rambo Alberto Futch, 18, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, two counts possession, sale or distribution of marijuana, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, underage possession of alcohol.

Elijah Rashad Bernard Brown, 25, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Jonathan Derrick Brown, 33, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn.

Vincent Nirmond Brown, 30, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, following too closely, DUI less safe alcohol, bench warrant/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Giovanni Arii Brumfield, 24 Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 31 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 46 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 22 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call and 12 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 23 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday.

Language Line — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy