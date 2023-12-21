Police Report - 12/22/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jakire Jamal McClendon, 27, Floyd St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Leon Thomas Atkins, 31, Old Riggs Mill Road – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Brett Michael Burnsed, 30, Lanier Drive – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Henry Adam Bacon, 36, Misty Creek Court, Newport News, Va. – Wanted person from Newport News, Va.

Tatianna Latonya Busby, 22, Highway 301 South – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Joshua Stephen Coker, 30, Almond Road, Twin City – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Eric Germain Judge, 51, Kong Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

John Gilbert Lavine, 58, West First Drive, Vidalia – Theft by shoplifting.

Briana Jasara McKinney, 26, Sebie Page Road, Vidalia – Wanted person.

Alenjandro Hernandez Ramirez, 25, Savannah Ave. – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Johnathan Frazier Simmons, 21, Baygall Road – Theft by taking/felony.

Ramone Hernandez Zeigler, 33, Southbend Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Daniel Hunter Bragg, 29, Shearhouse Landing, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Melvin Bernard Clark, 56, Clark Lane, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Ricky Mixon, 64, Harvey Mixon Road – Possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, five charges possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four charges possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Andrew Thomas Pate, 43, Foster Williams Road, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

David Alejandro Arteaga, 23, Argent Way, Marietta – Theft by taking/felony.

Christopher LaMichael Gibson, 22, Reynolds Road, Waynesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Tayah Janae Devlin, 22, Highway 67 – Wanted person from Claxton.

Samari Ezekial Emanuel Jones, 19, Van Buren St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Maggie Lynn Mathis, 46, Grapevine Road, Garfield – Wanted person.

Frank Smith, 51, Hill St. – VGCSA less than one oz., criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery.

Travis Marquis Webb, 39, Mikell St. – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of firearm by convicted felon, parole violation.

Dustin Lee Croft, 30, Hillside Drive, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Terrance Maurice Frazier, 27, Lanier Drive – Battery/family violence first offense.

Malik Christopher Jordan, Redbud Loop, Lithonia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Donald Darkey Whitehead, 44, Highway 24 – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kalin Ashley Pittenger, 23, Dakota Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Edwin DeWayne Warren, 38, Dakota Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Andy Louie Vazquez, 25, Statesboro Place Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, suspended registration.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, three rescue calls and 16 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy