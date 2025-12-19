Police Report - 12/20/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Ryan Campbell, 24, East Main St. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

David Darnell Green, 34, Savannah – Violation of a family violence order, battery/family violence first offense.

Darnell Dwayne Greshman, 34, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Shamari I’mone Harris, 23, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Purlay Tashawn Johnson, 48 – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Imonee Deonshay McClouden, 28, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Christine Singleton, 49, Statesboro – Violation of a family violence order, battery/family violence first offense.

Antwone Jamont Thomas, 35, Register – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ryan Colby Thomas, 36, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Rotema Alexander Watson, 55, Bull St., Augusta – Trafficking in cocaine, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of cocaine, two counts sale of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Cedric Dandre Wells, 30, Prince Way – Child support lockup order.

Statesboro Police Department

Marrieo Patrize Davis, 45, Statesboro – Three counts possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

John David Drummer, 35, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Brandon Jerome Holmes, 33, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Arieonna Rometer Jones, 20, Statesboro – Suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor

Jeffrey Cornelius Paulk, 42, Statesboro – Simple assault, disorderly conduct.

Cleo Lamont Shepherd, 43, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Sharnese Marcell Welch, 32, Claxton – Simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant/misdemeanor.

Pascal Latee Wilkerson, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Vincent Nirmond Brown, 30, New York Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, following too closely, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Rambo Alberto Futch, 18, Statesboro – Two counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, underage possession of alcohol, DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jonathan McCourt, 33, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(December 1-7)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs; two adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — 11 adult dogs and seven puppies; four adult cats and five kittens.

Rescued — Five adult dogs; three adult cats.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Six dogs.

Fees collected — $140.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call, one first responder call and 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy