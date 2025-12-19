Police Report - 12/19

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Bernard Raymond, 44, Fisherman Lane, Metter – Wanted person from Candler County Sheriff’s Office, criminal trespass.

Jose Carmen Demillion-Mesquite, 48, Statesboro – Wanted person from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetric Jermyn Jernigan, 32, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jerris Sabrina Rock, 30, Statesboro – Possession and use of drug related objects, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, public drunkenness.

Thomas Keith McDilda, 32, Claxton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to stop at stop sign.

Statesboro Police Department

Raneshia Keyuana Best, 31, Scotch Pine Ave. – Wanted person from Truetlen County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason DeWayne Finley, 46, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency call.

Robert Joseph Flynn, 19, Statesboro – Reckless driving, improper exhaust.

Maria de Lourdes Ramirez Castillo, 23, Statesboro – Brake lights/signal device requirements, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Dontae Cartavis Roundtree, 35, Statesboro Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, battery, criminal trespass damage to property.

John Paul Thompson, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, mirror requirements.

Jesus Antonio Ventura, 33, Register – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Emanuel Green, 71, Savannah – Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

James Anthony Millere, 41, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Demontre Macari Moore, 20, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 41 calls Tuesday; 43 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call and 34 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and nine medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 25 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – 15 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy