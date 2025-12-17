Police Report - 12/17/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tiers Marie Booker, 23, Reidsville – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Devon Lamar Bynum, 23, Canton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Bobby Wade Carpenter, 44, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Amari Garrett Hicks, 21 Port Wentworth – Impersonating a public officer or employee.

Rusty Kyle Rooker, 35, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, no tag.

Statesboro Police Department

Paulette Christine Jackson, 64, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Takeria Lasha Spaulding, 25, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jamari Tshaun Anderson, 19, Sylvania –DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 40 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two fire calls and 18 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 19 calls Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 14 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy