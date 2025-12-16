Police Report - 12/16/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jay Franklin Ackerman, 22, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz., windshield/window/wiper requirements.

Lavon Van Blake, 25, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tiera Marie Booker, 23, Reidsville – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Leontre Rashad Dyshajuan Emanuel Browne, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Monty Benjamin Collins, 32, Lyons – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, wanted person from Emanuel County.

Harris Christopher Cope, 43, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Samari Ezekial Emmanuel Jones, 21, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jodie Gayle Mosely, 45, Grand Ridge, Fla. – Theft by taking/felony.

Brianna Faith Mulling, 22, Guyton – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Christopher Lee Spearman, 25, Statesboro – Child molestation, two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Hunter Ronald Adams, 32, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Valerie Marie Harper, 39, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Shawn Michael McIndoe, 36, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

John Miller Osteen, 19, Richmond Hill – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchasing, possessing alcoholic beverages by someone not of legal age, public drunkenness.

Tremell Devon Roberts, 19, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to yield while turning left, diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Braylin Joemeze Williams, 23, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Fredrick Demon Williams, 47, Statesboro – Wanted person from Jenkins County, wanted person from Burke County.

Jimmy Napoleon Williams, 52, Statesboro – Wanted from Claxton Police Department.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Larry Antonio Harlie, 45, Metter – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, refusing to sign a citation, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Asia Fatima Harrison, 27, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, suspended registration, improper left or right turn, driving without a license.

Rolando Hernandez Tellez, 23, Bloomingdale – DUI les safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of roadway, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Glenn Nugent, 62, Savannah – Stalking, DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting telecommunications device, harassing communications.

Jade Crystal O’Rourke, 20, Port Wentworth – DUI less safe drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Gerald Wyles Salter, 35, Pembroke – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Darrien Melville Scott, 38, Macon – Wanted from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Xavier Stovall, 43, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jared James Swift, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Claude Lee Waye, 31, Waynesville – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nathan Donte David Clark, 18, Port Wentworth – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; one calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — One calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — Six calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 17 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one rescue call and seven medical calls Friday; two rescue calls and 29 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 11 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One medical call Friday; two accident calls and nine medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one first responder call and six medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 16 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Language Line — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Four calls Saturday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy