Police Report - 12/13/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Gary Stephen Davis, 46, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Erich Jay Dugan, 22, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, impeding the flow of traffic.
David Wayne Elswick, 44, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz., affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Gregory Dean Fletcher, 65, Guyton – Parole violation.
Jimmy Gerard Gorman, 67, North Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Elijah Joseph Childers, 17, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of a firearm by a minor.
Perditha Dionne Drummer, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.
Jason Thomas Fort, 49, Statesboro – Wanted from Chatham County.
Joseph Kingston Rich, 17, Statesboro – Possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18 first offense, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jeremy Benjamin Price – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper left or right turn.
Emerson Bernard Raymond, 59, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, suspended registration, no insurance, habitual violator.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(November 24-30)
Rural county intake — Eight adult dogs; three adult cats and four kittens.
City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; two adult.
Adopted — 11 adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and three kittens.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $855.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue and 26 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 40 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy