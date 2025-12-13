Police Report - 12/13/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Gary Stephen Davis, 46, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Erich Jay Dugan, 22, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, impeding the flow of traffic.

David Wayne Elswick, 44, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz., affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Gregory Dean Fletcher, 65, Guyton – Parole violation.

Jimmy Gerard Gorman, 67, North Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Elijah Joseph Childers, 17, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of a firearm by a minor.

Perditha Dionne Drummer, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

Jason Thomas Fort, 49, Statesboro – Wanted from Chatham County.

Joseph Kingston Rich, 17, Statesboro – Possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18 first offense, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jeremy Benjamin Price – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper left or right turn.

Emerson Bernard Raymond, 59, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, suspended registration, no insurance, habitual violator.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(November 24-30)

Rural county intake — Eight adult dogs; three adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; two adult.

Adopted — 11 adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $855.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue and 26 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 40 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy