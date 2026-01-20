Police Report - 1/21/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kelly Rebecca Beasley, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Eric Clinton Bishop, Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Shemeka Shontel Calhoun, 40, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Rigoberto Cortes, 46, Elmore, Ala. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Alisa Shakera Gibbons, 30, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Lorenzo Rashad Hendrix, 36, Jesup – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Enoch Jabar Hutchinson, 21, Atlanta – Wanted person from Chatham County.

Marlin Jones, 48, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ryan Khor, 17, Duluth – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Nathan Taylor Merritt, 18, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, purchasing, and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, pedestrian in the roadway.

Carol Elaine Nesbitt, 60, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Ansley Marie Rice, 19, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Dexter Alexander Shingleton, 38, Millen – Wanted from Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Bruce Swift, 21, Jacksonville, Fla. – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Kelly O’Neil Thomas, 43, Springfield – Simple battery/family violence.

Kemarius Kortez Thomas, 19, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Markell O’Neal Thomas, 21, Springfield – Simple battery.

Roshon Conner Thomas, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jalen Bruce Williams, 29, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Timothy Aaron Zahner, 36, Millen – Wanted from Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Statesboro Police Department

Delroy Jamario Barrett, 30, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, parole violation.

William Mark Burch, 48, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence strongarm.

Solomon Jelani Davis, 26, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Arlena Manchille, 43, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Antonio Maurice Tanksley, 44, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Justin Demetrius Fredrick, 30, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Christopher Anthony Hibbert, 35, Statesboro – Wanted person, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Stephanie Smith Jones, 48, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Ramon Daniel Lanier, 43, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Rashaad Akeem Lanier, 33, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kimberly Ann McCloskey, 55, Wellsboro, Penn. – Wanted out of Habersham County Sheriff’s Office in Clarkesville, wanted out of Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Toccoa.

Ashley Lee Padgett, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Dequavis Michael Sawyer, 27, Statesboro – Wanted person from Wilcox County.

Jhakil Markuese Sharpe, 28, Garden City – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana.

Roger Earl White, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Desmond Demetrius Brinson, 30, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, improper backing, improper U-turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Donastasia Shareon Campbell, 23, Claxton – Driver to exercise due care, DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz., driving without a license.

Cliff Hezrah Jean-Baptiste, 25, Statesboro – Two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits, driver to exercise due care, DUI less safe drugs.

William Foster Jonas, 51, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe combination 1-3, suspended registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Johnny Ramon Brancho Ochoa, 22, Beaufort, S.C. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Darren Lamond Rogers, 46, Reidsville – Wanted person from Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorden Christian Wiggins, 24, Conyers – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jacob Stephen Keasler, 19, Acworth – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, purchasing, and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

Trevean Montrell Webb, 18, Hampton, Ga. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 23 calls Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy