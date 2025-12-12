Police Report - 12/12/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jermaine Lamont Johnson, 35, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, suspended registration, no insurance, DUI less safe combo 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Courtney Jermaine Joyce, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.
Conner Aaron Ryles, 23, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Stephanie Denise Sanders, 50, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Johnnie Willard Shaffer, 44, Midway – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Christopher Dashun Anthony, 24, Augusta – Reckless conduct.
Ricardo Bartolo Lucas, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Fredrick Lavaughn Holloway, 27, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Santana Victoria Lundy, 40, Statesboro – Two counts simple battery, disorderly conduct.
Judea Martha Rahming, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, brakes shall be maintained in good working order.
Taurean Rashad White, 42, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia State Patrol
Jakobe Rasheed Gadsden, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Matthew Charles Holland, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Aimee Leigh Jordan, 58, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, no insurance, expired registration.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, two coroner calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – Three calls Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – 16 calls Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.
Jenkins County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Language Line – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – 10 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy