Police Report - 12/12/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jermaine Lamont Johnson, 35, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, suspended registration, no insurance, DUI less safe combo 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Courtney Jermaine Joyce, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.

Conner Aaron Ryles, 23, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Stephanie Denise Sanders, 50, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Johnnie Willard Shaffer, 44, Midway – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Dashun Anthony, 24, Augusta – Reckless conduct.

Ricardo Bartolo Lucas, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Fredrick Lavaughn Holloway, 27, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Santana Victoria Lundy, 40, Statesboro – Two counts simple battery, disorderly conduct.

Judea Martha Rahming, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, brakes shall be maintained in good working order.

Taurean Rashad White, 42, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol

Jakobe Rasheed Gadsden, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Matthew Charles Holland, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Aimee Leigh Jordan, 58, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, no insurance, expired registration.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, two coroner calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – 16 calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy