Police Report - 1/20/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Raymond Dennis Johnson, 37, Airport Road, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keyandre Lamar Johnson, 23, Knight Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Hugh Wesley Johnson, 46, Dickie Road, Millen – Terroristic threats and acts.

Yolanda Denise Lee-Person, 55, Cail St., Sylvania – Theft by shoplifting.

James Ives Stephani, 69 – Criminal trespass.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

William Davis Ridings, 21, Glenwood Lane, Bogart – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

INCIDENTS

McELVEEN KENDRICK POND ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender used their debit card fraudulently.

R.L. LEE ROAD – Complainant called about a domestic dispute. A criminal trespass citation was issued.

MILLER ST. EXTENSION – Complainant said an unwanted person came to her residence. After a brief investigation, an arrest was made for simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

CHURCH ST. – Complainant said an unwanted person was on their property. A criminal trespass warning was issued.

PIKE ROAD – Complainant came to the Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen firearm. After speaking with the complainant, additional information was required to properly investigate the complaint. A follow-up interview was scheduled.

STEEPLECHASE COURT – Complainant said an unknown person has been using her Social Security number since 2019. She said the Georgia Department of Labor informed her that a person in Forsyth was linked to her Social Security number and it was affecting her Medicaid benefits. In speaking with an employee of the company in Forsyth where the other woman works, a representative said the woman and the complainant had similar Social Security numbers and the complainant’s was used in error. The representative said the Internal Revenue Service was aware and she believed the issue was resolved in March 2023.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(January 8-14)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog.

Adopted — Eight adult dogs; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — 12 adult dogs (severe aggression).

Fees collected — $140.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls January 1-16)

Portal – 46 medical response calls; eight structure fires; two fire alarms; one brush fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

Register – 45 medical response calls; two brush fires; seven structure fires; two miscellaneous fire calls; five fire alarms.

Nevils – Nine medical response calls; two structure fires; one woods fire.

Bay – 17 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Stilson – 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 68 medical response calls; three fire alarms; four brush fires; six structure fires; two woods fires.

Leefield – Six medical response calls; one structure fire.

Clito – 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.

Middleground – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Highway 24 – 13 medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Banks Dairy – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – Seven medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – 17 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, two coroner calls and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 28 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy