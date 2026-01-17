Police Report - 1/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Xavier Ryan Cooper, 25, Pembroke – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Janet Marie Matteson, 45, Statesboro – Theft by deception/felony, theft by shoplifting.

Avya Raymond, 22, Rocky Ford – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Keytutate Travese Anderson, 33, Millen – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, parole violation, giving false name, birth date or address to law enforcement officer.

Melvin Eugene Cooper, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, no insurance.

Xavier Jaleel Hagins, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Tatsy-Anna Dashay, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tabert Maurice Bell, 60, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance.

Madason Wrena Edwards, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(December 29-January 4)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.

Adopted — Two adult dogs; two adult cats.

Rescued — One adult cat.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Two adult dogs (sever aggression/medical).

Fees collected — $95.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue call and 24 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 26 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 22 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy