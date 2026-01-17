Police Report - 1/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Xavier Ryan Cooper, 25, Pembroke – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Janet Marie Matteson, 45, Statesboro – Theft by deception/felony, theft by shoplifting.
Avya Raymond, 22, Rocky Ford – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Keytutate Travese Anderson, 33, Millen – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, parole violation, giving false name, birth date or address to law enforcement officer.
Melvin Eugene Cooper, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, no insurance.
Xavier Jaleel Hagins, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Tatsy-Anna Dashay, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Tabert Maurice Bell, 60, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance.
Madason Wrena Edwards, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(December 29-January 4)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.
City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.
Adopted — Two adult dogs; two adult cats.
Rescued — One adult cat.
Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Two adult dogs (sever aggression/medical).
Fees collected — $95.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue call and 24 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 26 calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 22 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy