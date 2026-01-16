Police Report - 1/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Austin Wayne Spell, 34, Baxley – Disorderly conduct.
Thomas Wiley Sumner, 61, Savannah – Four counts possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with drugs without consent.
Michael Christopher Zofko, 54, Statesboro – Four counts cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, two counts stalking.
Paisley Alana Strickland, 20, Millen – Battery.
Statesboro Police Department
Brittany Nicole Burns, 33, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Robert Eugene Frowley, 32, Pembroke – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Jahlea Adrianna Rodriguez-Stone – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Marteika Archie Taylor, 36, Middleton, Ohio – Wanted by US Marshals Service/murder, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jahlex Naquan Tompkins, 28, Savannah – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possessioin of marijuana less than one oz., tag lights required.
Melvin Eugene Cooper, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, no insurance.
Brenton Bentley Garrick, 29, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Cedric Sebastian Jones, 57, Statesboro – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.
Jerome Junior Lambert, 40, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle parts, burglary first degree/felony, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
Devin Dwight Overstreet, 21, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts, tampering with evidence/felony.
Willie Lamonte Walker, 17, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts.
Christian Shane Williams, 26, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts, tampering with evidence/felony.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Tabert Maurice Bell, 60, Pembroke – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Margaret Anne Maxwell, 18, Savannah – False report of a fire.
Joel Codarrell Racking, 37, Hephzibah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper left or right turn.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 46 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, two rescue calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 34 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; 11 medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy