Police Report - 1/16/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Austin Wayne Spell, 34, Baxley – Disorderly conduct.

Thomas Wiley Sumner, 61, Savannah – Four counts possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with drugs without consent.

Michael Christopher Zofko, 54, Statesboro – Four counts cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, two counts stalking.

Paisley Alana Strickland, 20, Millen – Battery.

Statesboro Police Department

Brittany Nicole Burns, 33, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Robert Eugene Frowley, 32, Pembroke – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Jahlea Adrianna Rodriguez-Stone – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Marteika Archie Taylor, 36, Middleton, Ohio – Wanted by US Marshals Service/murder, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jahlex Naquan Tompkins, 28, Savannah – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possessioin of marijuana less than one oz., tag lights required.

Melvin Eugene Cooper, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, no insurance.

Brenton Bentley Garrick, 29, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Cedric Sebastian Jones, 57, Statesboro – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Jerome Junior Lambert, 40, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle parts, burglary first degree/felony, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Devin Dwight Overstreet, 21, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts, tampering with evidence/felony.

Willie Lamonte Walker, 17, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts.

Christian Shane Williams, 26, Statesboro – False statement or writings to conceal facts, tampering with evidence/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tabert Maurice Bell, 60, Pembroke – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Margaret Anne Maxwell, 18, Savannah – False report of a fire.

Joel Codarrell Racking, 37, Hephzibah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper left or right turn.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 46 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, two rescue calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 34 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; 11 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy