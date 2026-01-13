Police Report - 1/14/ 26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Ross Thompson, 32, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

David Robert Wilson, 63, Statesboro – Parole violation.

James Dylan Bragg, 33, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

George Raymond Crosby, 77, Claxton – Bench warrant/felony.

Nicholas Omarion Hall, 23, Statesboro – Probation revocation.

Matthew James Muse, 26, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Katina Shantel Oliver, 44, Midway – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Brianna Sarah Jo Tolley, 21, Statesboro – Two counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, use of telecommunications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Brian Jacob Delong, 22, Hardeeville, S.C. – DUI concentration is .08G less than three hours, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Robert Eugene Frowley, 32, Pembroke – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Francisco Javier Torres, 51, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, no insurance, tag lights required, suspended registration, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, windshield/window/wiper requirements.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and two medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two first responder calls and nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 29 calls Monday.

Language Line – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy