Police Report - 1/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Colson Cliff Daniel Avery, 17, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery.
Eric Andrew Brinson, 49, Decatur – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Zimiko Octavious Jones, 32, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Roberto Rodriguez-Corrales, 24, Miami, Fla. – Theft by taking motor vehicle.
Statesboro Police Department
Jaida Kovielle Alex, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Curtis Dean Collier, 62, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
Brian Jacob Delong, 22, Hardeeville – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Jonathan Dow, 36, Tampa, Fla. – Criminal trespass.
Jonathan Tyler Bradford Hall, 19, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Markayla Jenae Harswell, 25, Soperton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
Ivory Lee Holland, 49, Brooklet – Criminal trespass.
Christy Darlene Hubbard, 49, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Andrew Jackson, 64, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.
Renaid Jones, 30, Statesboro – Simple battery, hindering or obstructing persons making emergency phone calls.
Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 25, Metter – Two counts possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
Theo Lanier, 56, Statesboro – Two counts simple assault, disorderly conduct.
Rodriquez Mangel Lundy, 48, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
Hayden Owen Mock, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Mermon Dale Norris, 60, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Jacob Allen Rushin, 19, Cochran – Stalking.
Travis Cintell Thomas, 39, Statesboro – Wanted from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Barrett David Alexander, 21, Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping/parking in roadway, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Carson Jake Barker, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Jack Burton Baylard, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Kayden Taylor Cheatham, 20, Pooler – DUI under 21, following too closely.
Lucian Xavier Farantatos, 26, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required.
Jackie Jarmaine Hill, 53, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
Joseph Jerraine Jordan, 21, Metter – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Vincent Deralle Kelly, 53, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, improper use of center turn lane, improper left or right turn.
Vincent James Lipsey, 63, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Nathan Ryan Phillips, 18, Neptune Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, brake lights/signal device requirements, lighted headlights/other lights required.
Neel Atul Patel, 20, Statesboro – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday.
Portal Police Department — One call Friday.
Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 54 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; three calls Saturday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, three fire calls, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Friday; 36 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call, two coroner calls and 28 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; one first responder call and six medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 32 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.
Georgia Power — One call Friday.
Language Line — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday.
Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Sunday.
Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy