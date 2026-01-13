Police Report - 1/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Colson Cliff Daniel Avery, 17, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery.

Eric Andrew Brinson, 49, Decatur – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Zimiko Octavious Jones, 32, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Roberto Rodriguez-Corrales, 24, Miami, Fla. – Theft by taking motor vehicle.

Statesboro Police Department

Jaida Kovielle Alex, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Curtis Dean Collier, 62, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Brian Jacob Delong, 22, Hardeeville – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jonathan Dow, 36, Tampa, Fla. – Criminal trespass.

Jonathan Tyler Bradford Hall, 19, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Markayla Jenae Harswell, 25, Soperton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Ivory Lee Holland, 49, Brooklet – Criminal trespass.

Christy Darlene Hubbard, 49, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Andrew Jackson, 64, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Renaid Jones, 30, Statesboro – Simple battery, hindering or obstructing persons making emergency phone calls.

Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 25, Metter – Two counts possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Theo Lanier, 56, Statesboro – Two counts simple assault, disorderly conduct.

Rodriquez Mangel Lundy, 48, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Hayden Owen Mock, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Mermon Dale Norris, 60, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jacob Allen Rushin, 19, Cochran – Stalking.

Travis Cintell Thomas, 39, Statesboro – Wanted from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Barrett David Alexander, 21, Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping/parking in roadway, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Carson Jake Barker, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jack Burton Baylard, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kayden Taylor Cheatham, 20, Pooler – DUI under 21, following too closely.

Lucian Xavier Farantatos, 26, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required.

Jackie Jarmaine Hill, 53, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Joseph Jerraine Jordan, 21, Metter – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Vincent Deralle Kelly, 53, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, improper use of center turn lane, improper left or right turn.

Vincent James Lipsey, 63, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Nathan Ryan Phillips, 18, Neptune Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, brake lights/signal device requirements, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Neel Atul Patel, 20, Statesboro – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 54 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, three fire calls, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Friday; 36 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call, two coroner calls and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; one first responder call and six medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 32 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Language Line — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy