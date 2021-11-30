Police Report - 11/30/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Statesboro Police Department

Keith Vernard Colbert, 19, Salem Church Road, Musella – Criminal Trespass damage to property.

Tumesha Rochelle Jackson, 27, Pamela Way – Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Samara Elizabeth Morgan, 18, Wild Oak Lane, Land ’o Lakes, Fla. – DUI under the age of 21, headlight requirements.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

KING ARTHUR DRIVE – Complainant said sometime after he left for work in the morning, someone stole his X-Box game controller, his Playstation 4, his X-Box headset, his roommate’s X-Box, some Kool-Aid packets and a Dr. Pepper. He said when he returned home the door to his residence was unlocked.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said his homemade fuel trailer was taken from his property. He said the trailer is valued at $18,300.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said when he arrived at a location to drive a truck, he saw the front windshield on the driver’s side had been shot through with a bullet. It appears whoever fired the round was standing on something when the shot was fired. No other evidence was found at the scene.

SWALLOWTAIL DRIVE – Complainant said her mother has been harassing her via text messages and by family members. She said her mother has made false allegations about her capabilities as a mother to law enforcement and DFACS. Upon speaking with the mother, she denied what her daughter said except she said she did call family members because she was concerned about her daughter’s mental state and handling her children. She was told she was being served with a verbal criminal trespass complaint and not to go to her daughter’s residence anymore. She then became irate, started yelling on the phone and saying she wasn’t the one with the mental health issues. She then hung up the phone.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder calls and 23 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 69 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Animal Control Services – Two calls Monday

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy