Police Report - 11/28/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Lemondo Vernal Brown, 29, Woodiron Drive, Duluth – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Maiah Nakol Lewis, 24, Destin Circle, Snellville – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Robert Jarret Bath, 46, Haze Lake Road, Brooklet – Reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, battery/family violence first offense, simple battery.

Nancy Shell Lester, 47, Twin Ponds Road, Newberry, SC – Failure to stop at stop sign, affixing materials that reduce transmission on windows or windshields, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Nicholas Jamar Prescott, 34, Ben Grady Collins Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Jared Franklin Ward, 42, Kelly St., Pooler – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Isaac Edwin Whitehead, 42, Mack English Road, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

Autumn Chanel Wiseman, 27, Oak Leaf Drive – Unlawful conduct during 911 call, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Sean Stephen Brown, 42, North Main St. – Criminal trespass.

Charlie Jackson, 41, Joyce St. – Pedestrian in roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kemarius Kortez Thomas, 17, Carver St. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18/first offense.

James Malcolm Wilkes, 57, West Main St. – No insurance, use of license plate with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Felicia Raye Avery, 58, Maxville Middleburg Road, Jacksonville, Fla. – DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Mandon Case Burke, 22, Willis Way – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Lenel Ray Gillis, 43, Church St. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Stephanie Anne Lawton, 33, King George Blvd., Savannah – Wanted from Chatham County.

Caden Hale Mercer, 22, Highway 215, Cobbtown – DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Jose Francisco Perez, 22, Bird Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Dharetel Kdah Shipman, 42, West Main St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Shala Jonae Allen, 20, Westbrook Court Brooklet – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Salvadror Camacho, Ceciliano, 19, David St., Metter – Failure to obey a traffic control device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Langdon Strong Flowers, 18, Metcalf Road, Thomasville – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Thursday; 20 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Thursday; three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Thursday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Thursday; two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Thursday; four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 20 calls Thursday; 30 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Thursday; 20 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Thursday; one call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Thursday; three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one rescue call and 20 medical calls; one coroner call, one rescue call and 24 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and 2o medical calls Saturday; four accident calls, two coroner calls, one fire call and 17 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Thursday; eight medical calls Friday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday; nine medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 32 calls Thursday; 36 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Three calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Thursday; two calls Sunday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.

Other agencies — Four calls Thursday; five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy