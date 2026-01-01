Police Report - 1/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Carissa Zicora Bennett, 29, Port Wentworth – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Eliza John Boyd, 37, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, parole violation.

Miseal Enrique Casco, 19, Statesboro – Driving without a license/misdemeanor, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

Theodore William Duncan 42, Statesboro – Two counts theft by conversion/felony, theft by taking/felony, theft by taking/deception.

Lamont Lewis Evans, 35, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree, terroristic threats and acts.

Shalonda Yvette Holmes, 43, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

Gasean Sanquez Nelson, 27, Hepzibah – Wanted person.

Amanda Charlene O’Kelley, 55, Statesboro – Wanted person from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Chrostopher Powell, 44, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, terroristic acts and threats, simple battery, two counts simple battery against a police officer.

Audrey Leigh Williamson, 53, Cairo – Possession with intent of methamphetamine.

Elizabeth Annalone Wise, 41, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Amorette Nicole Durham, 48, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kiser James Stokes, 31, Statesboro – Wanted person from Tattnall County.

Shamara Kencara Williams, Statesboro – Theft by conversion/felony.

James Edward Deal, 39, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Caleb Matthew McNamara, 26, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, hit and run duty of driver to stay at or return to scene of accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Joseph Earl Westmoreland, 47, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, tag lights required.

Anthony Gledd Albanese, 59, Brooklet – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Angelina Rose Kicklighter, 21, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Emilio Joel Lopez Perez, 20, Oakland – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

Statesboro Police Department

Terry Lloyd Barber, 64, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Moses Cordell Bartee, 17, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

William Henry Boan, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Cyoune Jami Cone, 28, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Glendy Dormeus, 34, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, battery/family violence first offense.

Davonte Lee Gordon, 22, Register – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence/felony.

Stacy Jermaine Jordan, 22, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Andrea Leonia Hitchcock Haynes, 22, Athens – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property, DUI less safe alcohol, simple battery.

Carolyn Akoya Love, 20, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, use of telecommunications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, failure to maintain lane.

Indigo Tisha Maria Lovett, 33, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Marcela Angeles Martinez, 55, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane.

Christina Joy Richardson, 25, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Blistz Markee Williams, 47, Portal – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.

Danny Lenard Wright, 42, Savannah – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Zeddrick D Jon Stidem, 27, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Chikaia Renee Howard, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, battery/family violence first offense, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Michael Antonyo Andrews, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, deadlight requirements, failure to stop at stop sign.

Dayja Iyana Brown, 25, Columbia, SC – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

Otoniel Antonio Fentanes, 38, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Andrea Fugerson, 60, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lakyia Keyonna Kyky, 21, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Curtis Allen Maye, 57, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to appear in court as summoned.

Arturo Perez-Salinas, 33, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe alcohol, two counts failure to signal when changing lanes, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Demetrius Lavell Hagins, 58, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Billy Joe Bragg, 44, Claxton – Wanted by Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, wanted by Pembroke Police Department.

Gerald Everett Carter, 43, Helen – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Javaris Lamar Johnson, 42, Hepzibah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Malaysia Elaina Lockett, 21, Swainsboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Christopher Deandre Williams, 34, Pooler – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, wanted by Screven County Sheriff’s Office.

Raheem Khalil Wiggins, 23, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Monday; 21 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday; five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Monday; 38 calls Tuesday; 45 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 29 medical calls Monday; one accident call, one rescue call and 32 medical calls; one accident call and 26 medical calls.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and 13 medical calls Monday; two fire calls and four medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – Two first responder calls and eight medical calls Monday; one accident call, seven medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 39 calls Monday; 34 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – T calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday; two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday; 12 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy