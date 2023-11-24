Police Report - 11/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Juwana Deanna Murray, 30, Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz., no insurance, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Macario Devante Passmore, 17, Pamela Way – Possession and carrying of concealed weapon without a license/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Sara Young Tuten, 33, Ponderosa Road, Portal – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Brian Xavious Ware, 22, Allenwood Drive – Criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense.

Autumn Chanel Wiseman, 27, Oak Leaf Drive – Unlawful conduct during a 911 call, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Harold Ivy Woods, 32, South Wynn Road – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Statesboro Police Department

Molly Merie Sommer, 19, Highway 67 – Furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person not of legal age.

Tammy Marie Taylor, 62, Montview Lane Court, Marietta – Public drunkenness.

Dontay Rashon Washington, 19, King St., Twin City – Loitering or prowling.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Chauntcey Auking Lewis Scott, 38, Oakridge Trail – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to obey traffic control device.

Portal Police Department

Jimmy Wayne Shaver, 67, Curtis St/, Sylvania – Wanted person by Sylvania.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday; one call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Monday; 22 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday; five calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday; six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Monday; 40 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 40 calls Monday; 17 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday; one call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Monday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday; four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two fire calls, one first responder call and 20 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, two coroner calls; one rescue call and 28 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 17 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday; 11 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday; one fire call and 17 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Monday; 36 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Concert – One call Monday; Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy