Police report - 1/10/26

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Loye Dan Ballinger, 56, Statesboro — Schedule II controlled substance, possession of and use of drug related objects, marijuana/possession less than 1 oz., affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields.

▲ Damiani Marian Depriest, 25, Pooler — Wanted from Hinesville PD.

▲ Clevonia Luckia Doyle, 29, Savannah — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Amanda Michelle Gwaltney, 43, Portal, —Failure to register as sex offender, failure to comply with requirements, false information.

▲ Cassidy Deanne Kile, 26, Portal — Harassing communications.

▲ Preston James Palmer, 19, Statesboro — Reckless conduct.

▲ Sean Robert Palmer, 18, Statesboro — Reckless conduct.

▲ Willie Charles Peoples, 43, Statesboro — Parole violation.

▲ David Robert Wilson, 53, Statesboro — Parole violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Levon Byrd, 53, Statesboro — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Daron Latroy Canty, 34, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Keshawn Raeen Herrington, 27, Sylvania — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ John Ira Holt, 32, Statesboro — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; Possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kolby Perreon Rashad Jordan, 25, Metter — Manufacture/deliver/distribute drugs, manufacture of Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Ledarion Jarrod Lovett, 34, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Omar Ramirez Cid, 45, Statesboro — Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Antonio Jaquan Rich, 39, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Quincy Mnm Scott, 48, Statesboro — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Markell Oneil Thomas, 21, Springfield — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Jessie Mae Thompson, 55, Sylvania — Wanted from Screven County Jail.

▲ Brianna Sarah Jo Tolley, 21, Statesboro — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; Schedule I or II controlled substance/possession with intent; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Jamarri Daymonte Wadley, 21, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ John Seward Wallace, 53, Oveido FL — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.





➤ Pardons and Paroles Composition Services

▲ Gerald Wyles Salter, 35, Pembroke — Parole violation.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Adrian Duane Hines, 40, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(December 22-28)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs; six adult cats and seven kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and three cats.

▲ Adopted — 15 adult dogs and two puppy; five adult cats and seven kittens.

▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats.

▲ Reclaimed — Six adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $415.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 44 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 38 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One coroner call and five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 Hang-Ups — 39 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Language Line — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter



