Police Report - 10/7/23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tanyon Malik Barlow, Marian Circle, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

Jessica Nicole Kemp, 37, Pelican Road, Twi City – Criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Bishop Raheim McKever, 30, Edgar Hodges Road, Claxton – Identity theft fraud to create counterfeit/fictitious identity for purposes of crime/fraud/felony.

Dustin Douglas Rutledge, 34, Church St. – Wanted by Carroll County.

INCIDENTS

VICTORIAN COURT – Complainant said she received a letter in the mail that contained a bank card for a Square business account. She said she called the company and said she did not set up any account. She was advised to check her credit and see if there were any other discrepancies. She was advised to inform the Social Security Administration of the incident.

NORTHSIDE DRIVE – In attempting to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a pit maneuver was performed to stop it. The driver and passengers then fled the vehicle. The passengers were apprehended, the driver was not.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said someone stole a piece of equipment from their place of business.

MIDDLEGROUIND ROAD – Complainant said she wants a person who used to live at her property to be criminally trespassed so she doesn’t return. The woman said she needed to get a few of her belongings from the residence. She was advised she had one more day to retrieve her belongs and received a criminal trespass warning.

YOUNGBLOD ROAD – Complainant said two teenagers who go to his child’s high school spray-painted vulgar language on hi driveway. The offenders were found and criminally trespassed from the complainant’s address.

BURKHALTER ROAD/BOHLER RIMES ROAD – An abandoned vehicle was found in the road. It was locked and unoccupied. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful and the vehicle was towed.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – A homeowner was told a neighbor had complained about him shotting in his backyard. He said he thought it was OK to target shoot in his backyard. He was told with a neighbor nearby, he needed to find another place to shoot targets. He said he would.

BRYANT STILL ROAD – Complainant said a resident of her home had gummies in a plastic bag. The resident said the gummies were hair vitamins that she had for more than a year. She said she di not know where the original container was. Complainant was advised she could take the gummies and dispose of them, which she did.

PRESS CLIFTON ROAD – Complainant said that while driving her child to school each day over the past week, someone has been “tailgating her to the point of almost being run off the road.” She said she knows the driver of the vehicle and has spoken with the spouse of the driver about the issue. A follow-up with the driver will be attempted.

BURKTOWN DRIVE – Complainant said she received a call from someone claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearing House who told her she won $3.1 million. She said she was told to go to the store next to her home and she would be met by a van. She thought this was suspicious so she spoke to a friend. When the person on the phone heard another person, complainant said they hung up.

BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said her husband was drinking and taking medication at the same time. She said they had a verbal argument but there was no physical contact. The husband was gone when deputies arrived.

WINDY HILL ROAD – Complainant said a man with a dog came on his property and he asked them to leave, which the did. The same man and dog were on his property again the next day. The man and dog were found walking on the property and he was criminally trespassed. He was escorted off the property.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 23-29)

Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and two puppies; six adult cats and three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; three kittens.

Adopted — Six adult dogs; two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Four adult dogs (serious medical).

Fees collected — $255.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls September 25-October 1)

Portal – 20 medical response calls; two structure fires; two fire alarms; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush fire.

Register – Eight medical response calls; five structure fires; two rescue calls; one fire alarm.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; two structure fires; one rescue call; two vehicle fires.

Bay – Four medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

Stilson – Two medical response calls.

Brooklet – 18 medical response calls; three vehicle fires; one rescue call; two structure fires..

Leefield – Two medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

Clito – Four medical response calls; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Middleground – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.

Highway 24 – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Sandy Creek – None.

Pulaski Road – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 41 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy