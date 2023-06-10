Police Report - 10/6/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Briones, 31, Reedy Branch Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Octavious Ny’Joun Chavez Freeman, 23, North Coleman St., Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Alex Josue Andino, 21, Dean Forrest Road, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Devin Jermaine Benjamin, 30, Woodyard Court, Brooklet – Disorderly conduct.
Ala Jesus Blanco, 24, Weston Way, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Ayanna Lenee Brack, 25, President Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, following too closely, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of a fraudulent license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
William Dennis Bridwell, 37, Pippin Place – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, affixing materials that reduce light transmission to windshield/windows.
Collies Lee Calhoun, 58, East 11 St., Waynesboro – Conversion of payments for real property improvements.
Kyle Blakely Collins, Outland St. – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Jovanny Hernandez, 25, Anglin Road, Millen – Possession with intent of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, suspended registration, reckless driving, DUI less safe combination 1-3.
Terrica Laronda Jackson, 38, Country Side Road – Theft by taking/felony.
Uriel Gapi Martinez, 24, Village Drive, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
James Stephen Mattie, 50, Old River Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, burglary first degree/felony.
Katie Lynn Neely, 35, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Johnny Lee Polan, 44, East Jones Ave. – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Mejia Abel Rodriguez, 36, Village Drive, – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
James Paul Strickland, 41, Johnson St. – Possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.
Statesboro Police Department
Jayleen Oshai Jenkins, 28, West Leyland Court – Wanted by Gwinnett County.
Chad Jajuan King, 37, Highway 301 North – Wanted by Hinesville Police Department.
Ahneelah Erionne Nicholson, 24, Lanier Drive – Simple assault.
Mark Alonzo Waters, 39, North Lewis St., Metter – Stalking.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Kamyia Trenae Williams, 19, Summercourt Drive, Jonesboro – Wanted by Dekalb County.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Emanuel County – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 22 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call and 10 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and three medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 45 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.
Evans Memorial Hospital – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy