Police Report - 10/6/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Briones, 31, Reedy Branch Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Octavious Ny’Joun Chavez Freeman, 23, North Coleman St., Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Alex Josue Andino, 21, Dean Forrest Road, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.

Devin Jermaine Benjamin, 30, Woodyard Court, Brooklet – Disorderly conduct.

Ala Jesus Blanco, 24, Weston Way, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Ayanna Lenee Brack, 25, President Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, following too closely, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of a fraudulent license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

William Dennis Bridwell, 37, Pippin Place – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, affixing materials that reduce light transmission to windshield/windows.

Collies Lee Calhoun, 58, East 11 St., Waynesboro – Conversion of payments for real property improvements.

Kyle Blakely Collins, Outland St. – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Jovanny Hernandez, 25, Anglin Road, Millen – Possession with intent of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, suspended registration, reckless driving, DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Terrica Laronda Jackson, 38, Country Side Road – Theft by taking/felony.

Uriel Gapi Martinez, 24, Village Drive, Savannah – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

James Stephen Mattie, 50, Old River Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, burglary first degree/felony.

Katie Lynn Neely, 35, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Johnny Lee Polan, 44, East Jones Ave. – Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Mejia Abel Rodriguez, 36, Village Drive, – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.

James Paul Strickland, 41, Johnson St. – Possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Statesboro Police Department

Jayleen Oshai Jenkins, 28, West Leyland Court – Wanted by Gwinnett County.

Chad Jajuan King, 37, Highway 301 North – Wanted by Hinesville Police Department.

Ahneelah Erionne Nicholson, 24, Lanier Drive – Simple assault.

Mark Alonzo Waters, 39, North Lewis St., Metter – Stalking.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Kamyia Trenae Williams, 19, Summercourt Drive, Jonesboro – Wanted by Dekalb County.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Emanuel County – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 22 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call and 10 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 45 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Evans Memorial Hospital – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy