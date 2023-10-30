Police Report - 10/31/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Hunter Anderson, 31, Attwood Road, Jesup – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ana Rosa Alejo-Hernendez, 33, Masonic Circle, Cobbtown – Failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Dajian Chen, 35, Bull St. – Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Myyah Jamia Gaines, 31, N. Caswell St., Glennville – Possession of marijuana.

Lelia Mae Lambert, 37, Thompson St., Sylvania – Wanted from Screven County.

Ashley Tiara Lawson, 34, Miller St. Extension – Wanted from Houston County.

Cameron William Mann, 17, Clairmont Place, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jeremy Theodore Nathan, 37, Wigwam St. – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Trent Nolan Todd, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence, criminal damage to property/family violence.

Willie Walker, 39, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Trinity Shanene Benjamin, 19, Orange St. – Disorderly conduct.

Eric Emmanuel Diagne, 19, Kings Ridge Drive, Peachtree City – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages under legal age.

Israel McGee, 22, Anthony St. – Terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Zoe Lee Somers, 17, 46 St., Savannah – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages under legal age

Wendy Delores Wilson, 53, Cotton Ave., Metter – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Fernando Andrade, 19, Highlands Blvd. – DIU less safe alcohol, two charges speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Alfred Lavon Evans, 57, Gus Denmark Road – DUI less safe alcohol, criminal damage to property.

Arlton Lance Hampton, 35, Lanier Road – DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, possession of marijuana less than one oz., no insurance.

Paul David Muzyka, 45, Hill Crest Circle, Woodstock – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane.

Jill Marie Rafeigh, 36, Jarrell Road, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine, impeding the flow of traffic, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windshield or windows, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Mark Dushion Lancaster, 21, Country Club Village Lane, Peachtrree Corners – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Saturday; Two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident call, one fire call; one rescue call and 31 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 35 medical calls Saturday; five accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one accident call and three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 49 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; two calls Sunday

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 – One call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy