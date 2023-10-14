Police Report - 10/14/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tabitha Marie Flythe, 41, Wilemere Drive, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

Dennis Meldrum Sapp, 53, Melton Chapel Church Road, Baxley – Burglary second degree/felony, theft by deception/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Bryan Dandre Wells, 19, Edgewater Road, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kimberly Ann White, 54, Lester Fordham Road – Wanted by Brevard County, Fla.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Mason Lee Willard Goss, 21, SS Railroad Bed – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Isaac Chesoray Brown, 40, Anderson Ave., Guyton – Hold for U.S. Marshal.

INCIDENTS

ROCKTY FORD ROAD – Complainant said a man known to him parked his vehicle without permission on his property. Complainant said he had spoken to the man in the past about not parking on his property due to issues he had with the man’s family. The offender could not be found on the property and the complainant said he wanted the man criminally trespassed.

US HIGHWAY 25 – The owner of a convenience store came to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report regarding forged checks.

STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Complainant said she is receiving harassing phone calls.

ARCOLA ROAD/UPPER BLACK CREEK ROAD – While on patrol a vehicle was found broken down partially in the roadway. Due to the unsafe nature, it was towed.

FRANKLIN ROAD – In response to a domestic dispute call that was reported physical and in progress, the deputy interviewed both parties. The offender was given a criminal trespass warning and escorted from the property.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH/ADABELL – An abandoned vehicle was found in the roadway that had been there for more than one week. The owner could not be contacted and the vehicle was towed.

LANES CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said two of his trailers had been stolen from his residence. One of the trailers was recovered. The other was entered as stolen.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 2-8)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs; one adult cat.

Adopted — Three adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — Three adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — Two kittens.

Euthanized — Two adult dogs (serious medical).

Fees collected — $375.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 2-8)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; one structure fire; three fire alarms; one brush fire.

Register – 12 medical response calls; two woods fires; one miscellaneous fire call; two brush fires; one accident with injuries; one hazmat call.

Nevils – Five medical response calls; two brush fires; one accident with injuries.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush fire.

Stilson – Four medical response calls.

Brooklet – 23 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one rescue call; one structure fire; one accident with injuries; two brush fires.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one brush fire; one medical call; one public relations call.

Middleground – Four medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Five medical response calls.

Banks Dairy – Two medical response calls.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush fire.

Pulaski Road – Two medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 39 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 12 calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 28 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Two calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy