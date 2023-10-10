Police Report - 10/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Derrick Deshawn Johnson, 38, Johnson St. – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Tykia Maurica Gordon, 20, Knight Drive – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Crystal Denise Howard, 39, South Hull St., Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Bailey Amber Mixon, 29, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet – Bench warrant/felony.

Kimbery Kolleen Smith, 35, Whistlestop Circle – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession and use of drug related objects.

Michael Lee Thompson, 48, Clito Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Amanda Danielle Amos, 37, Bermuda Run – Simple battery.

Nicholas Lorenzo Bacon, 18, Packinghouse Road – Armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Dacie Grace Boles, 17, Cypress Trail, Newnan – Underage possession of alcohol, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Christopher Chance Carnet, 28, North Main St. – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Lenard Daresso Coney, 37, Orange St. – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Ivory Lee Holland, 46, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Conley Lee Irvin, 53, Anthony St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Jessica Laura McBride, 24, Nessmith Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Christopher Demond Eason, 46, Billy Mikell Road – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of cocaine, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Johnathan William Jarrett, 50, Saint James Drive, Athens – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Brian Kevin Littles, 52, Daphney Lane – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of methamphetamine.

Roscoe McCollum, 51, Blue Circle, Pembroke – Expired registration, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no brake lights or turn signal.

Marilyn Denise Roberts, 50, Daphney Lane – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intent of methamphetamine, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required.

Jaden Lee Robinson, 17, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Alexisa Suana Sampson, 24, Bermuda Run – Simple battery.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Nine calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two coroner calls and 32 medical calls Friday; One accident call, one coroner call and 29 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 17 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; one fire call and six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and four medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 38 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Sunday

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy