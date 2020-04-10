Police: Man chokes woman, burns her clothes

Police arrested a man Thursday who they said choked a woman, burned her clothes and threatened to shoot her family members.

Christopher Ray James, of Terrell Drive, faces charges of aggravated assault after Statesboro police arrested him at his home Thursday, said Capt. Jared Akins.

Around 9:45 p.m., “SPD patrol officers responded to the area of Brannen Street and met with two female complainants regarding a domestic dispute,” he said. “One of the women had been physically assaulted and choked by a family member,” later identified as James, 40.

The victim refused EMS treatment but complained of neck pain, he said.

“James allegedly threatened to shoot members of the family and had damaged parts of the home prior to the women’s fleeing,” Akins said.

Officers drove to the residence on Terrell Drive and took James into custody after learning he had burned some clothing belonging to one of the women and damaged other possessions in her room, Akins said.

James was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault/family violence and one count of criminal trespass/family violence.