Police investigating 'large' fight at Statesboro High

At least a dozen students were involved in what Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn called a "large altercation/fight” Thursday afternoon at Statesboro High School.

Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, said, "An incident occurred at SHS today involving some students. It was handled by administrators with help from law enforcement. Due to FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), we are unable to comment on any student disciplinary action."

Several parents and students said Statesboro Police Department vehicles were seen driving onto school property and Wynn said some arrests were made.

No other details were made available and it is not known if there are any injuries or what was the cause of the fight.

“Disruptive and violent behavior will not be tolerated in our schools,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson. “Our students deserve to be able to come to school and learn in a safe and orderly environment that reflects our community values. If additional measures have to be taken and adjustments made to what we are currently doing to provide for that, then this district will do so.”

