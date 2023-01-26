Police: GS student shot during incident at Statesboro apartment complex

A Georgia Southern University student is recovering Thursday after he was shot during an incident late Wednesday night at a Statesboro apartment complex.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers were called to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a man shot at that location.

“Officers arrived and located the adult male victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Akins said. “Quick medical aid rendered by these officers, along with the efforts of Bulloch County EMS and East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff, stabilized the victim for transport to Memorial Health hospital in Savannah.”

Akins said the victim is listed as a student at Georgia Southern and remains at Memorial under medical care as of Thursday afternoon.

Statesboro Police dispatchers and detectives were able to quickly access the complex’s surveillance footage via the Fusus system and develop several early investigative leads.

In early 2021, the SPD installed a contracted service called Fusus, which provides real-time video to police headquarters from a network of participating private camera systems at locations such as apartment complexes and businesses. The archived video has helped police solve some crimes since the installation.

In fact, 111 South was the first major apartment complex to share their video surveillance with SPD using Fusus, Akins said.

“Detectives have identified persons of interest in the case and are actively seeking to interview them,” Akins said. “The incident appears, at this time, to have been confined to a single apartment and between individuals known to one another.”

Staff at 111 South are cooperating fully in the investigation,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Det. Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.