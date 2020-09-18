Police arrest five on pot trafficking charges

Thursday, police seized more than two pounds of marijuana and a stolen gun after someone complained about drug activity at Cambridge the Palms apartments. Statesboro Police Impact Team officers arrested five suspects who were in the Lanier Drive apartment said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

0fficers were able to develop probable cause to search the apartment, “locating over two pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, and a firearm reported stolen in Florida,” he said.

The following were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; theft by receiving stolen property in another state; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence: Antonio McMillan, 25, Lanier Drive; Legend McClain, 21, Garfield Street; Ka-Neisha Williams, 20, Gary Futch Road; Qu’Shaun Williams, 23, Beasley Road; and Keountaye Lee,19, Warm Springs.

All five defendants are being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action, Akins said. Anyone with information on drug activity in the City of Statesboro should contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.