Play Pigskin Pickem' 2020

In this strangest of college football seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Statesboro Herald is launching its 13th Annual Pigskin Pickem' 2020 contest today. The contest is now ready for you to start predicting winners for a chance each week to win $50.

Pick games in the Sun Belt, Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences and the top picker each week earns a check for $50. The top picker for the season will win another check for $100.

Also, for the 2020 season, everyone who registers for Pigskin Pickem' will be automatically entered into a national contest with the grand prize of a $2,500 vacation card.

Click here each week to pick your games and check back to see how you did.

If you have registered and played Pigskin Pickem' in past years, your registration is still good. If you haven't played in the past, register now. So get your family, friends and colleagues to sign up and compete against them for bragging rights.

For this season, start your picks in Week 2 of the contest.

Again, click here to play.