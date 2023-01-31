Plastic BB gun brought to Claxton Elementary

According to a release sent out Monday afternoon, a Claxton Elementary School student brought a non-functioning, plastic BB gun to school Monday.

The release from Mari Moss, Writing and Communications Coordinator for the Evans County Charter School System, said the plastic gun was discovered when the student removed it from his pocket and showed a classmate who then reported it to the teacher.

“The teacher immediately notified administration who responded and confiscated the BB gun,” Moss said in the release. “Student discipline was administered, and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement. At no time were students or faculty in danger.”

Moss said weapons of any kind are prohibited in schools, and “we encourage everyone to report any safety concerns immediately.

“Evans County Charter School System encourages parents to have conversations about the seriousness of school safety and the importance of speaking up when anything seems out of line.”