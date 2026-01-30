Planters CEO is named '25 Talon award winner

The 2025 Talon Award, one of Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s highest honors, was given to 1996 graduate Stephen Milner during a recent ceremony.

The award recognizes alumni who demonstrate exceptional dedication and service to the university, according to a release from Georgia Southern.

“Stephen Milner exemplifies the very best of Georgia Southern University,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “As a proud alumnus, devoted Eagle and passionate supporter of our mission and values, his service to this institution reflects a deep commitment to excellence, community and Eagle pride. The Talon Award honors not only what Stephen has done for Georgia Southern, but who he is – an Eagle through and through.”

Milner, the CEO of Planters Broadband Cooperative, which is based in Newington and Sylvania, is reluctant to admit that he meets those criteria despite his 20 years leading the telecommunications company that serves customers in southeast Georgia.

“There are more than 162,000 alumni who are considered for this,” added Milner. “Leaders who embody the core values of Georgia Southern, people who excel in their careers and lead with integrity.

“I was fortunate enough to be at this university during a time when it was growing,” he said. “It was going from a directional college to becoming a first-choice destination for students.”

He said it was during this time that he learned the most important lesson of all – being comfortable with making mistakes.

“My professors gave me the freedom to make mistakes quickly and then learn from them,” Milner said. “That philosophy is central to the culture we’ve established at Planters. We encourage our team to view past errors as lessons, preparing them to succeed on the next challenge. If we aren’t making any mistakes, it likely means we aren’t taking enough necessary risks.”

Also, Milner credits his understanding of leadership and business to his time spent in classes at Georgia Southern.

“It helped me learn how to deal with issues on my own and navigate the nuances of the business world, most of all it helped me think past stage-one thinking,” he said. “My professors challenged me to look beyond immediate outcomes, prompting me to consider the long-term, multi-stage effects of my decisions.

These experiences are what inspired his 15 years of service on the University Foundation Board.

“My time at Southern provided me with so much over the years: knowledge, wisdom and lifelong friendships,” he explained. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to give back to this institution with my time, passion, talents and love. I believe true happiness stems from giving, especially when it is a heartfelt, non-transactional act.”



