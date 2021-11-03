Pineland to hold job fair on Friday

Pineland Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities will hold a job fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the High Hope Center at 213 Simons Road in Statesboro.

Pineland has full and part-time positions in a variety of fields, ranging from licensed professionals, Master’s level clinicians, RNs, LPNs, instructional aids, substance abuse counselors, food service, custodians and other jobs.

Pineland offers state health insurance, a matching 401K, PTO and help with student loan repayment.

You have to be at least 21, have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Call (912) 764-6906 for more information.